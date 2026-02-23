In brief: 'Deano' animated series coming to Hulu and more

Several stars are confirmed to join the cast of the revival of Scrubs. Deadline reports that Neil Flynn and Christa Miller, who portrayed The Janitor and Jordan on the original show, are going to reprise their roles in this new series. Also joining as guest stars are Rachel Bilson, Andy Ridings and Lisa Gilroy ...

A full-length version of the popular web series Childish Deano has been picked up by Hulu. Variety reports that eight episodes of the half-hour animated comedy, which will now be titled Deano, are on the way. It comes from creators Dean Thomas and David Ferrier, with both men writing the show and Thomas providing the voice of the lead, titular character. Bluey creator Joe Brumm will executive produce the series, which serves as his first adult animated show producing credit ...

Tell Me Lies may have ended, but at least it went out on top. Deadline reports the season 3 finale of the series garnered over 3.5 million views in its first day on Disney+ and Hulu. This means it's up almost 70% from the season 3 premiere's same-day audience ...

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.