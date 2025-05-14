In brief: Daniel Day-Lewis' 'Anemone' gets a release date, and more

By Andrea Tuccillo

Daniel Day-Lewis' return to the big screen, Anemone, has a release date. Focus Features confirms the film, starring and co-written by Day-Lewis and directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis, comes to theaters in limited release Oct. 3 and opens wide Oct. 10. The three-time Oscar winner's last film was 2017's Phantom Thread.

The CW announced that it has picked up Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent for two seasons. The first season of the Dick Wolf drama series, starring Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe, will premiere on the network this fall. 

Captain America: Brave New World is headed to Disney+ on May 28. The Marvel blockbuster, starring Anthony Mackie, originally hit theaters Feb. 14. Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC News.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

