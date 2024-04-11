In Brief: 'Curb' finale scores best numbers in years, and more

Variety reports Curb Your Enthusiasm scored its highest viewership of season 12 with its finale on Sunday. The last episode of the Larry David comedy drew 1.1 million viewers, based on a combination of Nielsen's measurement of linear viewers on the HBO cable channel and Warner Bros. Discovery's own data regarding streams on Max. The series finale also drew Curb Your Enthusiasm's largest audience since its season 10 finale back in 2020, which hit 1.4 million viewers ...

ABC announced that Jeopardy! Masters will return for its second annual tournament, running May 1 to May 22. The competition, hosted by former Jeopardy! champ Ken Jennings, will showcase the show's six highest-ranked current contestants, including Jeopardy! Masters 2023 champion James Holzhauer, returning contestants Matt Amodio and Mattea Roach, and newcomers Yogesh Raut and Victoria Groce. The sixth and final "wildcard" contestant, chosen by Jeopardy! producers, is to be revealed at a live Inside Jeopardy! event at Hudson Yards in New York City on Friday ...

Deadline reports Jurassic World's Daniella Pineda has been tapped to star in The Accountant 2, the sequel to the 2016 thriller, alongside Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, who will reprise their roles from the original film. The sequel, per the outlet, follows Addai-Robinson's character, Treasury Agent Marybeth Medina, who's forced to contact Christian Wolff and his estranged but lethal brother Braz -- played respectively by Affleck and Bernthal ...

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.