In brief: 'Avatar: Fire and Ash' coming to Disney+, and more

You'll soon be able to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash at home. The third film in the James Cameron franchise will be available to stream exclusively on Disney+ on June 24 ...

Ryan Murphy's new show, The Shards, now has a release date. The drama series, based on the bestselling novel by Bret Easton Ellis, will premiere on FX and Hulu on Aug. 5. The show follows a group of privileged teens at an elite prep school in 1980s Los Angeles. The cast includes Igby Rigney, Homer Gere, Kaia Gerber, Evan Rachel Wood and Wes Bentley …

Glenn Close, Ridley Scott and animator Floyd Norman will be receiving honorary Oscars at the 2026 Governors Awards. The awards will be presented on Nov. 15 at the Ray Dolby Ballroom at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles …

As tickets go on sale for the new live-action version of Disney's Moana, the final trailer is here, featuring Dwayne Johnson as the egotistical demigod Maui. It hits theaters July 10. Disney is the parent company of ABC News ...

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