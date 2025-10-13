In brief: 'All Her Fault' trailer and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

The official trailer for All Her Fault has arrived. The upcoming series stars Sarah Snook as a mother who arrives to pick up her young child from a play date only to find her son nowhere to be seen, and a mother she doesn't recognize at the door. Jake Lacy, Dakota Fanning and Michael Peña also star in the new series, which premieres Nov. 6 on Peacock ...

The shows Countdown and Butterfly have been canceled at Prime Video. Deadline reports that the streaming service has made the decision not to renew either Countdown or Butterfly for sophomore seasons. Countdown starred Jensen Ackles while Butterfly was led by Daniel Dae Kim ...

Anna Kendrick and JK Simmons are teaming up for a new geo-political thriller series. Variety reports the actors will co-star in the show Embassy. The plot follows an American diplomat who faces an impossible challenge: protect the U.S. ambassador, or follow his orders to exfiltrate an asset at the embassy ...

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    We've got a new beer collaboration!

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!