Bret Michaels winning Weekend!

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 08: Musician Bret Michaels performs during a half-time show at the NFL game between the Arizona Cardinals # of the Arizona Cardinals and the Detroit Lions # of the Detroit Lions at State Farm Stadium on September 08, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

5 Things about Bret you may not know:

1. Bret’s parents originally wanted him to have the middle name “Maverick” after the title character in the hit James Garner TV series.

2. When he was growing up, Bret wanted to be either a musician or a motorcycle racer.

3. Bret formed a production company with Charlie Sheen,aptly called Sheen/Michaels Entertainment. In 1998, they produced a movie called A Letter from Death Row that Bret wrote, directed, starred in and did the soundtrack for. They also produced the film Free Money starring Marlon Brando and Mira Sorvino.

4. In 2010, Bret won the third season of Celebrity Apprentice but didn’t come close in 2013’sAll-Star Celebrity Apprentice, when he was the first contestant Donald Trump fired.

5. Bret has a line of pet clothing and accessories called Pets Rock. It’s sold at PetSmart stores.