Bret Michaels bio pic coming in 2026

Bret Michaels has announced that his upcoming biopic and book, both titled Unbroken: Then, Now and Forever, are set for release in 2026. While details remain scarce, Michaels teased the projects on social media with a photo of him playing a guitar as a kid and an adult, alongside the caption: “If I can survive rocking out on shag mustard-colored carpet on my first guitar (‘technically a ukulele’ lol) and remain as excited now as I was then, and survive the highs, the lows, good people and the downright maliciousness in the business I’ve chosen to be in and still get to rock with my friends with a smile on my face on the stage today. That is THE IT FACTOR – the intangible spirit that keeps me unbroken!!!” The singer’s upcoming book will follow his 2020 memoir, Bret Michaels: Auto-Scrap-Ography, as he continues to share his life story and career insights with his fans.

Queen’s bio pic was the biggest at the box office, Elton’s wasn’t far behind, Motley’s did big streams on Netflix. Who’s bio pic would you like to see?

Axel Lowe