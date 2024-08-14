Brandon Lee booted from country club

Danny, do you do drugs?

2021 MTV Video Music Awards - Arrivals NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 12: (L-R) Brandon Thomas Lee and Tommy Lee attends the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on September 12, 2021 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS) (Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV/ViacomCBS)

By Axel Lowe


  • The oldest son of rocker Tommy Lee and actress Pamela Anderson is looking for a new country club.
  • Brandon Lee was reportedly booted from his club after he was filmed getting into a screaming match with a resident on the golf course at the plush Sherwood Country Club in Thousand Oaks, California.
  • His membership was revoked over the ordeal, which kicked off after he allegedly drove his golf cart too close to the green of the 13th hole, prompting another golfer to express his frustration.
  • A source claims Lee had been on an introductory two-year probationary period at the star-studded club and it was not renewed.
