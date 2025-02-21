Book reimagines powerful moments from Black history through young readers' eyes

NEW YORK — A dedicated couple has developed a beautifully illustrated picture book highlighting important events and figures in Black history.

Regis and Kahran Bethencourt are the authors of the book "Greatness," which focuses on educating children about Black figures from the past and present. Their mission is to provide children with a meaningful and engaging way to learn about Black individuals' rich cultural heritage and contributions throughout history.

ABC News' Linsey Davis sat down with the Bethencourts to discuss their book.

ABC NEWS: As we continue to celebrate Black History Month, the new book that is celebrating black figures from the past and present with photography. New York Times bestselling creators Regis and Kahran Bethencourt, known for reimagining fairy tale characters using Black models, are now putting young readers in the shoes of Black icons in their new book, "Greatness."

Thank you both so much for being here and coming back on the show.

KAHRAN: Thank you so much for having us again.

ABC NEWS: So I remember we had you on for a prior book, "Crowned" and at that point, you really took a look at the folk and fairy tale characters through a diverse lens. Where did you come up with the idea for this book?

KAHRAN: Yeah. So I think this book is more timely than ever. I think it's definitely a time for us to celebrate Black history, celebrate the figures of the past, but also let kids re-imagine themselves in the present and the future. And so this book really kind of bridges the past with the present and allows kids to see themselves as a part of history.

REGIS: So we work with a bunch of older activists. And then we also have like newer figures like singers and artists, because we really wanted kids to be able to see themselves reflected in the book. Like when I was growing up, I was an artist, so I didn't think I could see myself, you know, doing anything in that career. But just, you know, we're artists now and we're using our platform, you know, to uplift our kids.

ABC NEWS: And so how did you decide who you were going to, because some of them are very well-known icons, pioneers, and then others are some of the hidden figures.

KAHRAN: Yeah, we definitely wanted a mix. We wanted a mix of figures, some well known, some not so well known. We wanted folks like [aviator] Bessie Coleman and the Tuskegee Airmen. And then we also chose figures like [Jean-Michel] Basquiat and Beyoncé because we wanted kids to see that, you know, Black history is not just about activism, right?

You can be activists within anything that you want to do, whether you're an artist or you're a musician, you're an engineer. Whatever you want to do, you can still use your voice and use your platform. So we wanted them to see a variety.

ABC NEWS: And would you say it's more difficult when you are using real people who existed in the past or still are alive today versus "Crowned" where you're talking about fictitious, so you really can make the world your oyster?

KAHRAN: I think one of the things that we really wanted to honor their stories. So I think I felt more pressure with this because we really wanted to make sure we told their stories in a beautiful way and that, you know, the imagery was something that could be, you know, conveyed to kids of today. And for them to be able to still feel like it was relevant.

ABC NEWS: How much pressure do you think there is now when we're talking about bringing some Black history back to life, when we're in the midst of book bans and people being critical of critical race theory, which people want to say is a bad thing. Does that put more pressure on you?

REGIS: In my opinion, it doesn't put a lot of pressure on us. I feel like as Black people, we're going to always teach our own kids about our own history. You know, and...

KAHRAN: ...To learn stories and I feel like Black history is part of American history. And so, you know, I just feel like we have, you know, the onus is on us to be able to tell our stories and to be able to pass those stories down. And so, you know, I always want to make sure we're just highlighting as much about our culture as possible so that it's not a race and it's not forgotten.

ABC NEWS: Was there any history or research that you didn't know before creating the book?

KAHRAN: Somewhat. But I would say not really say I didn't know. But I think one of the things that we realized was just how interconnected some of these stories were. So we'll look at [Olympic athletes] Tommie Smith and John Carlos in '68 raising their fists and protesting and how that paved the way for a Colin Kaepernick of today, right? And to see how these stories are so intertwined and how we're still fighting for that same injustice today.

ABC NEWS: So what's next?

KAHRAN: Oh gosh, always working on the next book. So we're also working on another book and also we are going into schools as well and working with schools to tell some of these stories and to, you know, let kids, you know, be a part of this history. And so they are really having fun with it.

ABC NEWS: I'm sure. Alright, well, Regis, Kahran, thank you so much for coming back on.

KAHRAN: Thank you for having us.

ABC NEWS: "Greatness" is available now wherever books are sold.

