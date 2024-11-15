Bono may be the NEW hardest working man in show business...

Bono’s daughter is an actress, she was getting interviewed about her latest movie and they asked about here dad, she described his work ethic and daily schedule....it’s insane! Respect to the work ethic, but maybe spend more time with the family....

U2 frontman Bono may be a huge rock star, but that doesn’t mean he’s always living the rock star life, as revealed by his daughter actress Eve Hewson. In a new interview with Net-a-Porter magazine, Hewson talks about how she and her siblings all moved home to Dublin during the COVID-19 pandemic. While they would stay up till early hours of the morning, her now 64-year-old dad didn’t join in on the fun.“We have a studio at the end of [my parents’] garden, where [we’d] usually end up, in the middle of the night, writing stupid songs,” she shares. “I actually got kicked out of the family band for being too enthusiastic.” But when asked whether her dad took part in these studio sessions, Eve noted, “No! He was asleep by 10 p.m. every night.” While Eve went into acting instead of music, she did share that when she was young she considered going into music like her dad, noting, “I thought I was going to be Charli XCX.” As for any suggestion she’s a nepo baby and got her success only because of her famous father, Hewson doesn’t let it bother her. She says, “The only thing you can do is crack a joke and move on.”