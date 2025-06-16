Bon Jovi update

Bon Jovi performed their first full concert since 2022 in Nashville, showcasing a 17-song set list that spanned their 40-year career. The show, part of a weekend travel package, featured hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life,” as well as newer tracks from their recent albums. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi had previously undergone vocal cord surgery and is still in recovery, aiming to return to regular performances soon.
Here’s Jon slinging drinks at his Nashville bar last weekend after that performance..
No days off 😂 From our family to yours Happy Father's Day!