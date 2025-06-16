Bon Jovi update

Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Livestream For God's Love We Deliver NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 03: Jon Bon Jovi performs at the Fifth Annual LOVE ROCKS NYC Benefit Concert Livestream for God’s Love We Deliver at The Beacon Theatre on June 03, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/God's Love We Deliver ) (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for LOVE ROCKS NYC/)
By Axel Lowe

Bon Jovi performed their first full concert since 2022 in Nashville, showcasing a 17-song set list that spanned their 40-year career. The show, part of a weekend travel package, featured hits like “Livin’ on a Prayer” and “It’s My Life,” as well as newer tracks from their recent albums. Frontman Jon Bon Jovi had previously undergone vocal cord surgery and is still in recovery, aiming to return to regular performances soon.

Here’s Jon slinging drinks at his Nashville bar last weekend after that performance..

@hamptonwater

No days off 😂 From our family to yours Happy Father's Day! Find us in Nashville at @jbjsnash @playdatenash @thehamptonsocial #hamptonwater #nashville #jonbonjovi #fathersday

♬ original sound - Hampton Water Wine
