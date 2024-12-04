Bob Dylan movie 'A Complete Unknown' hitting IMAX theaters a week early

Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures/IMAX
By Jill Lances

If you just can't wait until Christmas Day to see the Bob Dylan movie A Complete Unknown, there's now a chance to catch it earlier … and bigger.

The film, starring Timothée Chalamet as the iconic singer, is set to play in IMAX theaters starting Dec. 18, a week earlier than its Dec. 25 official release day.

A Complete Unknown: IMAX Early Access will screen in select AMC, Regal, Cineplex and Cinemark theaters in 19 major cities, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, Nashville, San Francisco, Seattle and Washington, D.C.

All screenings will be followed by a prerecorded Q&A with the cast, and attendees will get a commemorative mini poster and lanyard with their ticket.

Tickets for the IMAX screenings are on sale now.

A Complete Unknown, directed by James Mangold, follows a 19-year-old Dylan as he arrives in New York from Minnesota and tracks his rise as a folk singer during the '60s to the top of the charts, ending with his electric rock 'n' roll performance at the Newport Folk Festival in 1965.

The film also stars Edward Norton as Pete SeegerMonica Barbaro as Joan BaezElle Fanning as a character named Sylvie Russo, Boyd Holbrook as Johnny Cash and Nick Offerman as Alan Lomax.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

