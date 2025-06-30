Want to take a dip in the bluest waters in the world? Travel experts at luxury villa booking platform CV Villas did when trying to find the beaches with the bluest waters in the world. The analysis used color theory to arrive at a ranking of some of the world’s most stunning beaches.

Check out the complete list of the 30 beaches with the bluest waters in the world below:

1. Pasqyra Beach (Mirror Beach), Albania

2. Paralia Mpouka (Long Beach), Greece

3. Kassiopi, Greece

4. Plage de la Vernette, France

5. Kaputas Beach, Turkey

6. Voulisma Beach, Greece

7. Foki Beach, Greece

8. Praia do Carvalho, Portugal

9. Omprogialos, Greece

10. Los Lances Beach, Spain

11. Troon Beach, Scotland

12. Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn Beach), Croatia

13. Ploce Beach, Montenegro

14. Marina del Cantone, Italy

15. Cannon Beach, USA

16. Cala Saona, Spain

17. Keem Bay, Irleand

18. Antisamos, Greece

19. Plaza Kutlesa, Croatia

20. Štikovica, Croatia

21. Platja es Tancats, Spain

22. Platja des Coll Baix, Spain

23. Dafnoudi Beach, Greece

24. Paloma Beach, France

25. Praia de Boneca, Portugal

26. Cala Figuera, Spain

27. Milocher Beach, Montenegro

28. Matira Beach, French Polynesia

29. Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria

30. Playa El Doradillo, Argentina