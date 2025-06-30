Want to take a dip in the bluest waters in the world? Travel experts at luxury villa booking platform CV Villas did when trying to find the beaches with the bluest waters in the world. The analysis used color theory to arrive at a ranking of some of the world’s most stunning beaches.
Check out the complete list of the 30 beaches with the bluest waters in the world below:
1. Pasqyra Beach (Mirror Beach), Albania
2. Paralia Mpouka (Long Beach), Greece
3. Kassiopi, Greece
4. Plage de la Vernette, France
5. Kaputas Beach, Turkey
6. Voulisma Beach, Greece
7. Foki Beach, Greece
8. Praia do Carvalho, Portugal
9. Omprogialos, Greece
10. Los Lances Beach, Spain
11. Troon Beach, Scotland
12. Zlatni Rat (Golden Horn Beach), Croatia
13. Ploce Beach, Montenegro
14. Marina del Cantone, Italy
15. Cannon Beach, USA
16. Cala Saona, Spain
17. Keem Bay, Irleand
18. Antisamos, Greece
19. Plaza Kutlesa, Croatia
20. Štikovica, Croatia
21. Platja es Tancats, Spain
22. Platja des Coll Baix, Spain
23. Dafnoudi Beach, Greece
24. Paloma Beach, France
25. Praia de Boneca, Portugal
26. Cala Figuera, Spain
27. Milocher Beach, Montenegro
28. Matira Beach, French Polynesia
29. Cape Kaliakra, Bulgaria
30. Playa El Doradillo, Argentina