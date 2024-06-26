'Black Panther' star Letitia Wright teases more Shuri in upcoming Marvel films

Letitia Wright is ready to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The actress, who starred as Shuri in Black Panther and its sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, teased a return to the character while guesting on Wednesday's episode of The View.

"There are some new Avenger movies on the horizon, and everyone wants to know if Shuri will be making another appearance in the Marvel universe. We need it," The View co-host Sunny Hostin said.

"I would like to continue with Shuri. She's one of my favorite characters, such a blessing, honestly, I kid you not. I'm so grateful for her," Wright said.

Hostin continued with her questioning, asking if fans could expect a Black Panther 3 film in the future.

"There's a lot coming up," Wright said in response, with a big smile on her face.

