Billy Porter says he's selling his home amid the Hollywood strikes

Amid the ongoing Hollywood strikes, actor Billy Porter shared the personal toll it has taken on him revealing that he has no choice but to put his house up for sale.

"I have to sell my house," Porter shared in a recent interview with the Evening Standard. "Because we're on strike. And I don't know when we're gonna go back [to work]."

"The life of an artist, until you make f***-you money -- which I haven't made yet -- is still check-to-check," the Emmy winner continued. "I was supposed to be in a new movie, and on a new television show starting in September. None of that is happening."

"So to the person who said 'We're going to starve them out until they have to sell their apartments,'" You've already starved me out," the Pose actor said, referencing a controversial comment made by an unnamed studio executive.

Porter, who is currently in London for work, added that he plans to join the picket lines when he returns home.

