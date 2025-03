Billy Joel is giving the people what they want. HBO announced this afternoon that a new two-part documentary Billy Joel: And So It Goes will debut on the channel this summer. The project, which comes from the team behind the documentary Jane Fonda In Five Acts, promises “an expansive portrait of the life and music of Billy Joel,” based upon archival concert footage, home movies, and in-depth interviews.

Photo of Billy JOEL