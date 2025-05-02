Billy Idol says he’s lucky he survived the 80’s...

By Axel Lowe

Billy Idol reflects on his wild past in the ‘80s, acknowledging that he is fortunate to have survived the decade. The singer has been open about his struggles with drugs and alcohol abuse, but now considers himself “California Sober.”

Billy Idol turns 70 this year and he’s admitted he has toned down the behavior he exhibited early in his career. In the 80’s, he spent a lot of time in New York and said “It was a really incredible time. I really enjoyed those ‘80s years. New York was kind of bankrupt so anything kinda went. It was like post-apocalyptic… you felt like the end of the world had sort of happened.”

He hasn’t completely abandoned the attitude “I most definitely still have a wild side, there’s still the guy who doesn’t mind risking things, but I’m trying to keep it in check. I’m no longer the guy who is willing to move to another continent to start his life again or gamble his future a lot of the time.”

Lastly, Billy has a great attitude about this year’s Rock N Roll HOF -

“If I don’t get in, it wouldn’t be the end of the world because there’s always another year,” he remarked. “But if we do, it’s a chance to thank your fans. They’re the reason you’re here and they stuck with you through thick and thin – and believe me, some parts of it were thin! – and that’s the reason I’m still going.”

