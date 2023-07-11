'Betrayal: The Perfect Husband' now streaming on Hulu from ABC News Studios

As part of its summer of true crime stories, ABC News Studios' Betrayal: The Perfect Husband is now streaming on Hulu.

Based on ABC Studios' popular podcast, the three-part series centers on high school teacher Spencer Herron's sexual assaults against his high school students — and how his wife's vision of their perfect marriage was anything but.

For over seven years, Jenifer Faison thought she was living in a fairytale romance with her college sweetheart, Spencer, until one afternoon in June 2018, when police turned up at their Georgia home.

Faison would come to learn that the man she knew and loved was living a double life. Behind that fairytale romance was a web of lies, affairs and criminal sexual assault perpetrated by Herron against one of his high school students.

