Ranker magazine asked fans what their favorite rock and roll movies were. Here is the top ten. What else would you add to the list?

1. Almost Famous

2. A Hard Day’s Night

3. This is Spinal Tap

4. Walk the Line

5. La Bamba

6. The Buddy Holly Story

7. Woodstock

8. Bohemian Rhapsody

9. Pink Floyd The Wall

10. School of Rock