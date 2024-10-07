And the BEST NFL stadiums are...?

Are you an NFL fan? Have you traveled to see your team? Some stadiums are better than others. Check out this list of BEST stadiums. Happy to see the Benz in the top ten and Go Pack Go!
Ranking NFL’s stadiums
1. Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks
2. Lambeau Field – Green Bay Packers
3. U.S. Bank Stadium – Minnesota Vikings
4. SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams
5. AT&T Stadium – Dallas Cowboys
6. Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas Raiders
7. Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta Falcons
8. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City Chiefs
9. Caesars Superdome – New Orleans Saints
10. Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh Steelers
11. Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Dolphins
12. Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis Colts
T-13. Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia Eagles
T-13. M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore Ravens
T-13. State Farm Stadium – Arizona Cardinals
16. Ford Field – Detroit Lions
17. Raymond James Stadium – Tampa Bay Buccaneers
18. Empower Field at Mile High – Denver Broncos
19. Gillette Stadium – New England Patriots
20. Levi’s Stadium – San Francisco 49ers
21. NRG Stadium – Houston Texans
22. Soldier Field – Chicago Bears
23. Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland Browns
24. Bank of America Stadium – Carolina Panthers
25. Nissan Stadium – Tennessee Titans
26. Highmark Stadium – Buffalo Bills
27. EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville Jaguars
28. Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati Bengals
29. MetLife Stadium – New York Giants, New York Jets
30. Northwest Stadium – Washington Commanders
