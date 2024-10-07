And the BEST NFL stadiums are...?

Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles PHILADELPHIA, PA - SEPTEMBER 16: Bijan Robinson #7 of the Atlanta Falcons runs the ball during an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on September 16, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images) (Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Are you an NFL fan? Have you traveled to see your team? Some stadiums are better than others. Check out this list of BEST stadiums. Happy to see the Benz in the top ten and Go Pack Go!

Ranking NFL’s stadiums





1. Lumen Field – Seattle Seahawks

2. Lambeau Field – Green Bay Packers

3. U.S. Bank Stadium – Minnesota Vikings

4. SoFi Stadium – Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams

5. AT&T Stadium – Dallas Cowboys

6. Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas Raiders

7. Mercedes-Benz Stadium – Atlanta Falcons

8. GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City Chiefs

9. Caesars Superdome – New Orleans Saints

10. Acrisure Stadium – Pittsburgh Steelers

11. Hard Rock Stadium – Miami Dolphins

12. Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis Colts

T-13. Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia Eagles

T-13. M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore Ravens

T-13. State Farm Stadium – Arizona Cardinals

16. Ford Field – Detroit Lions

17. Raymond James Stadium – Tampa Bay Buccaneers

18. Empower Field at Mile High – Denver Broncos

19. Gillette Stadium – New England Patriots

20. Levi’s Stadium – San Francisco 49ers

21. NRG Stadium – Houston Texans

22. Soldier Field – Chicago Bears

23. Huntington Bank Field – Cleveland Browns

24. Bank of America Stadium – Carolina Panthers

25. Nissan Stadium – Tennessee Titans

26. Highmark Stadium – Buffalo Bills

27. EverBank Stadium – Jacksonville Jaguars

28. Paycor Stadium – Cincinnati Bengals

29. MetLife Stadium – New York Giants, New York Jets

30. Northwest Stadium – Washington Commanders

