Best musician biopics

I didnt do the ranking, i found a list from critics. What is missing? what would you add?

1. Amadeus (1984)

2. 24 Hour Party People (2002)

3. Superstar: The Karen Carpenter Story (1987)

4. Velvet Goldmine (1998)

5. The Doors (1991)

6. Purple Rain (1984)

7. Elvis (1979)

8. Coal Miner’s Daughter (1980)

9. Blaze (2018)

10. The Buddy Holly Story (1978)

11. Walk The Line (2005)

12. Bound For Glory (1976)

13. Elvis (2022)

14. Two Of Us (2000)

15. The Hours And Times (1991)

16. Straight Outta Compton (2015)

17. 8 Mile (2002)

18. Bird (1988)

19. Last Days (2005)

20. A Complete Unknown (2024)

21. Get On Up (2014)

22. Hysteria: The Def Leppard Story (2001)

23. The Jacksons: An American Dream (1992)

24. What’s Love Got To Do With It (1993)

25. Great Balls Of Fire! (1989)