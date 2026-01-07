'Beef' season 2 gets premiere date at Netflix

Oscar Isaac attends the 35th Gotham Film Awards at Cipriani Wall Street on Dec. 1, 2025, in New York City. (Dia Dipasupil/WireImage via Getty Images)

Netflix has cooked up a premiere date for Beef season 2.

The popular Emmy-winning anthology series from A24 and creator Lee Sung Jin arrives to the streaming service on April 16.

This season features a brand-new story with a completely different cast of characters. The indecent that sparks it all is a young couple witnessing a fight between their boss and his wife. This all triggers a game of chess featuring favors, coercion, and the elitist world of a country club and its billionaire owner.

Oscar Isaac stars alongside Carey Mulligan in the season. They play characters named Josh and Lindsay, while Charles Melton and Cailee Spaeny star as characters named Austin and Ashley.

The cast also includes Youn Yuh-jung as Chairwoman Park, Song Kang-ho as Dr. Kim, Seoyeon Jang as Eunice, William Fichtner as Troy, Mikaela Hoover as Ava and the musician BM in his acting debut as Woosh.

There will be eight 30-minute episodes in season 2. Lee returns as its creator, showrunner and executive producer. The first season's stars, Steven Yeun and Ali Wong, also return to executive produce season 2, joined by Mulligan, Isaac, Melton and Spaeny as executive producers.

Season 1 of Beef won eight Emmy Awards, including limited or anthology series, lead actor in a limited or anthology series for Yeun and lead actress in a limited or anthology series for Wong.

