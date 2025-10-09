Be still my 90s heart

As a teenager in the 90s. i wore a lot of black and enjoyed dark and depressing music which was offered up in huge amounts on the radio at that time. The darkness is spreading but to new avenues.

Smashing Pumpkins have teamed up with Erewhon to release a new smoothie called the “OG Goth.” The launch marks the 30th anniversary of the band’s 1995 double album Mellon Collie and the Infinite Sadness. A portion of sales will benefit the Concussion Legacy Foundation. The smoothie sells for $19.79 and is available only at Erewhon stores through November 8th.