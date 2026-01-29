Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar or Lady Gaga could make Grammys history in Album of the Year category

The 2026 GRAMMYs take place this Sunday, February 1, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles and will broadcast on CBS and stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

This year’s show will feature a tight race for Album of the Year among Bad Bunny, Kendrick Lamar, and Lady Gaga. All three artists are competing to make history by taking home the Grammy.

Bad Bunny’s “Debi Tirar Más Fotos” could be first ever Spanish-language album to win.

Kendrick Lamar could be first solo male rapper to win with his album “GNX”.

Despite winning 14 Grammy Awards, Lady Gaga has never won any of the top 4 categories: Album of the Year, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, or Best New Artist. Her album, MAYHEM, is up for Album of the Year and her song “Abracadabra” could take home Record of the Year or Song of the Year.

Grammy presenters include Harry Styles, while performers include Alex Warren, Sabrina Carpenter, Olivia Dean and the rest of the year’s best new artist nominees. The Grammys air Sunday on CBS and stream on Paramount+, with Trevor Noah returning for a sixth and final stint as host.