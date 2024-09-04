Axel and Scorpions guitarist, both in casts

I had my left foot operated on, years of sports left my toes and arch pretty jacked up. I had lapiplasty surgery to fix it and will be in a cast for 3 months. Mathias Jabs is also donning a few casts after this incident....

Scorpions Guitarist Injured In ‘Bad Accident’

Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs is giving fans an update on the injury that forced the band to cancel a string of shows in their native Germany.

Jabs said he had “a bad accident in my rented summer house”, falling down the stairs and breaking his left pinky finger and left heel.

Both injuries required surgery and Jabs is currently rehabbing, with hopes to play guitar on stage “as soon as possible.”



