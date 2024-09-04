Axel and Scorpions guitarist, both in casts

I had my left foot operated on, years of sports left my toes and arch pretty jacked up. I had lapiplasty surgery to fix it and will be in a cast for 3 months. Mathias Jabs is also donning a few casts after this incident....
Axel Lowe
Scorpions Guitarist Injured In ‘Bad Accident’
- Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs is giving fans an update on the injury that forced the band to cancel a string of shows in their native Germany.
- Jabs said he had “a bad accident in my rented summer house”, falling down the stairs and breaking his left pinky finger and left heel.
- Both injuries required surgery and Jabs is currently rehabbing, with hopes to play guitar on stage “as soon as possible.”