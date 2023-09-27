Audiobook about the making of 'Airplane!' to feature Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel, Bill Hader and more

Surely You Can't Be Serious: The True Story of Airplane! will be released on October 3, but the audio version of the behind-the-scenes book has lined up some impressive comedic talent.

The 1980 comedy from siblings David and Jerry Zucker and Jim Abrahams was made for just $3.5 million, but it went on to gross more than $170 million.

And by the look of its audiobook cast, it inspired a host of very funny people: Sarah Silverman, Jimmy Kimmel and Barry Emmy winner Bill Hader are among the voices that will be heard sharing their thoughts about the influential movie, Deadline reports.

Also included will be "Weird Al" Yankovic, Saturday Night Live alumna Molly Shannon, comedian and actor Patton Oswalt and actor Beau Bridges, among many others.

Former Airplane! leads Bob Hays and Julie Hagerty are on board, as well.

