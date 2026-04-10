Artemis 2 playlist

NASA Artemis Moonshot In this image provided by NASA, the Artemis II crew captured this view as the Earth sets behind the Moon during a lunar flyby, Monday, April 6, 2026. (NASA via AP) (AP)
By Debra Green

As the Artemis II mission crew heads back toward Earth following a history-making trip around the moon this week, NASA dropped the astronauts’ highly anticipated morning playlist.

“Sleepyhead” by Young & Sick

“Green Light (feat. André 3000)” by John Legend and André 3000

“In a Daydream” by Freddy Jones Band

“Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan

“Working Class Heroes (Work)” by CeeLo Green

“Good Morning” by Mandisa and TobyMac

“Tokyo Drifting” by Glass Animals and Denzel Curry

“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie

“Lonesome Drifter” by Charley Crockett

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