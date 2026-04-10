Artemis 2 playlist

As the Artemis II mission crew heads back toward Earth following a history-making trip around the moon this week, NASA dropped the astronauts’ highly anticipated morning playlist.
“Sleepyhead” by Young & Sick
“Green Light (feat. André 3000)” by John Legend and André 3000
“In a Daydream” by Freddy Jones Band
“Pink Pony Club” by Chappell Roan
“Working Class Heroes (Work)” by CeeLo Green
“Good Morning” by Mandisa and TobyMac
“Tokyo Drifting” by Glass Animals and Denzel Curry
“Under Pressure” by Queen and David Bowie
“Lonesome Drifter” by Charley Crockett