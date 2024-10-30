Armie Hammer reportedly returning to movies with independent Western

By Stephen Iervolino

Armie Hammer, whose Hollywood career derailed in 2021 after a series of sexual assault allegations — which he denied, and for which authorities declined to charge him for lack of evidence — is reportedly getting back to acting.

Deadline is reporting that Hammer will star in Frontier Crucible, a Western from the producers of the hailed Western movie Bone Tomahawk and the gritty Mel Gibson/Vince Vaughn crime drama Dragged Across Concrete.

The trade says Hammer will star opposite The Predator and The Punisher lead Thomas Jane, and the movie will get underway in November in Monument Valley and Prescott, Arizona.

Hammer was dropped by his representation after the sexual assault allegations broke and was forced to drop out of various projects, including the 2023 action comedy Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

