This Day in Rock History: July 3 | Jim Morrison & Brian Jones Join The 27 Club This Day in Rock History: July 3 | Jim Morrison & Brian Jones Join The 27 Club

On this day 1969 we lost Brian Jones of The Rolling Stones, also on this day 1971 we lost Jim Morrison of The Doors.

Both aged 27, did you know that we have lost a whole host of rockers and other celeb’s over the years at age 27?

Check out the 27 Club info here.