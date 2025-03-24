Are these albums overrated?

UK Vinyl Sales Highest Level For Thirty Years LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Customers look through a rack of vinyl records at the HMV store on Oxford street on December 28, 2023 in London, England. The British Phonographic Industry figures show UK vinyl sales rose by 11.7% to 5.9 million units this year, increasing for the 16th year in a row. Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's version) was the best-selling LP and she has two further albums in the top 10. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images) (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)
By Debra Green

I could never be a music critic, because i dont want to criticize music. I have opinions, and different isnt wrong. But, just because I dont get it, doesnt mean its not special to someone else. I found this list of “overrated” albums. I personally think its a bit harsh. What albums would you add or remove? @971theriver or @rockstressfm

1. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights

2. Radiohead – Kid A

3. The Horrors – Primary Colours

4. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica

5. Florence + The Machine – Lungs

6. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

7. Nirvana – In Utero

8. Coldplay – Parachutes

9. Jeff Buckley – Grace

10. The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

11. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

12. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

13. Boygenius – The Record

14. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You

16. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

17. U2 – Songs of Innocence

18. Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

19. The White Stripes – Elephant

20. David Bowie – Low

21. Lorde - Pure Heroine

22. PJ Harvey– Let England Shake

23. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

24. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

25. Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor

READ MORE...

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    Get your River Gear here!

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!