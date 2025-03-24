Are these albums overrated?

LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 28: Customers look through a rack of vinyl records at the HMV store on Oxford street on December 28, 2023 in London, England. The British Phonographic Industry figures show UK vinyl sales rose by 11.7% to 5.9 million units this year, increasing for the 16th year in a row. Taylor Swift's 1989 (Taylor's version) was the best-selling LP and she has two further albums in the top 10. (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

I could never be a music critic, because i dont want to criticize music. I have opinions, and different isnt wrong. But, just because I dont get it, doesnt mean its not special to someone else. I found this list of “overrated” albums. I personally think its a bit harsh. What albums would you add or remove? @971theriver or @rockstressfm

1. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights

2. Radiohead – Kid A

3. The Horrors – Primary Colours

4. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica

5. Florence + The Machine – Lungs

6. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

7. Nirvana – In Utero

8. Coldplay – Parachutes

9. Jeff Buckley – Grace

10. The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships

11. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino

12. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks

13. Boygenius – The Record

14. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols

15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You

16. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

17. U2 – Songs of Innocence

18. Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure

19. The White Stripes – Elephant

20. David Bowie – Low

21. Lorde - Pure Heroine

22. PJ Harvey– Let England Shake

23. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

24. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band

25. Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor

