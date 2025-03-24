Are these albums overrated?

I could never be a music critic, because i dont want to criticize music. I have opinions, and different isnt wrong. But, just because I dont get it, doesnt mean its not special to someone else. I found this list of “overrated” albums. I personally think its a bit harsh. What albums would you add or remove? @971theriver or @rockstressfm
1. Interpol – Turn on the Bright Lights
2. Radiohead – Kid A
3. The Horrors – Primary Colours
4. Captain Beefheart & His Magic Band – Trout Mask Replica
5. Florence + The Machine – Lungs
6. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
7. Nirvana – In Utero
8. Coldplay – Parachutes
9. Jeff Buckley – Grace
10. The 1975 – A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships
11. Arctic Monkeys – Tranquility Base Hotel + Casino
12. Van Morrison – Astral Weeks
13. Boygenius – The Record
14. Sex Pistols – Never Mind the Bollocks, Here’s the Sex Pistols
15. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band – Letter to You
16. Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
17. U2 – Songs of Innocence
18. Self Esteem – Prioritise Pleasure
19. The White Stripes – Elephant
20. David Bowie – Low
21. Lorde - Pure Heroine
22. PJ Harvey– Let England Shake
23. Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?
24. The Beatles – Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band
25. Madonna – Confessions on a Dance Floor