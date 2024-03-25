Apple TV+ renews "limited" series 'The Last Thing He Told Me'

While it was originally billed as a limited series, Apple TV+ announced on Monday it is bringing back the Jennifer Garner-led mystery series The Last Thing He Told Me for a second season.

The series, co-produced by Garner and Reese Witherspoon, follows the bestseller of the same name by author Laura Dave, who also co-produced the first season and is about to release a sequel book of her own in 2025.

The series has Garner playing Hannah, whose husband vanishes, leaving behind a duffel bag full of cash and questions about who he really was. Hannah and stepdaughter Bailey, played by Mean Girls musical vet Angourie Rice, then set about to untangle the mystery.

The series ended with a surprise appearance by Hannah's husband, played by Game of Thrones veteran Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Those cast members, along with co-star David Morse, are all set to reprise for the sophomore frame.

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel," Garner said in the announcement. "The move to actor and producer from reader and super fan was delicious," she expressed, calling the show "a career highlight."

Garner and Witherspoon added they were thrilled to continue the series.

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, teased, "Season two will take viewers on an even more exhilarating ride with more mysteries, twists and turns around every corner, and we can't wait to explore the next chapter for these captivating characters."

