Another great Atlanta eatery is closing.

ATLANTA — A beloved metro Atlanta Mexican restaurant is closing its doors after 26 years.

Mi Barrio Mexican Restaurant in Grant Park announced over the weekend that they will permanently close their doors on Nov. 16 of this year.

Mi Barrio served authentic Mexican food out of a quirky red building across the street from Oakland Cemetery. The restaurant ran out of the family’s home kitchen until 2003, when they took over the building on Memorial Drive.

“Our parents, Martha Lopez and Jesus Lopez, have decided their time has come to retire!” the couple’s children wrote on Facebook. “This decision wasn’t easy, but it’s time for our family to focus on the next chapter of our lives.”

There was an outpouring of support from customers on social media, most of them wishing the owners well in their retirement.

“You’ve given Atlanta so many great memories but I’m glad your parents will be taking time for themselves,” one Facebook user wrote. “I hope they have the best time in retirement.”