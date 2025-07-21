Anne Hathaway shares first look at Andy Sachs in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'

Anne Hathaway is giving fans a glimpse at her look for The Devil Wears Prada 2.

The actress shared a photo of herself in costume as Andy Sachs in the upcoming sequel film to Instagram on Monday.

"Andy Sachs 2025 #dwp2," Hathaway captioned her post, which was collaborated on with 20th Century Studios.

In the photo, Hathaway smiles while leaning against a railing. She wears a matching black pinstriped vest and pants with pearls and a gold necklace.

Notably, Andy Sachs has said goodbye to her signature bangs in favor of a middle part with loose waves.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 began filming at the end of June. David Frankel directs the film from a script by Aline Brosh McKenna. The pair both directed and wrote the original film.

Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci join Hathaway as returning cast members in the sequel film. New cast members include Lucy Liu, Justin Theroux, B.J. Novak, Pauline Chalamet, Simone Ashley, Helen J. Shen and Conrad Ricamora.

Additionally, Kenneth Branagh has been cast as the husband of Streep's iconic character, Miranda Priestly.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 struts into movie theaters on May 1, 2026.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.