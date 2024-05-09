Ann Wilson of Heart opens up about music, family and more (2012)

I’ve interviewed Ann and Nancy Wilson several times – they are both thoughtful and soft-spoken. Ann, in particular, is a very shy interview. I find the hardest thing about doing phone interviews is that you can’t see who you’re talking to and you don’t want to talk over them until they’ve finished their thought. You need to keep it moving in radio, so it was hard to learn to let the silences (pauses) breathe in live interviews! You’ll probably notice it in this interview from September 19, 2012, just as Ann and Nancy’s autobiography “Kicking and Dreaming” was released.