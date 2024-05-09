Ann Wilson of Heart opens up about music, family and more (2012)

Ann Wilson of Heart opens up about music, family and more Recorded September 19, 2012

By Kaedy Kiely

I’ve interviewed Ann and Nancy Wilson several times – they are both thoughtful and soft-spoken. Ann, in particular, is a very shy interview. I find the hardest thing about doing phone interviews is that you can’t see who you’re talking to and you don’t want to talk over them until they’ve finished their thought. You need to keep it moving in radio, so it was hard to learn to let the silences (pauses) breathe in live interviews! You’ll probably notice it in this interview from September 19, 2012, just as Ann and Nancy’s autobiography “Kicking and Dreaming” was released.

Kaedy Kiely

Kaedy Kiely

Weekdays 2PM - 7PM

On Air97.1 The River - Classic Hits Logo
    View All
    1-404-741-9797

    97.1 The River and Reformation Brewery: A Cold One

    The Other Side of the River

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about 971theriver.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!