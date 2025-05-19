'American Idol' crowns season 23 winner: See his inspiring message

American Idol has crowned its season 23 winner.

Jamal Roberts, a 27-year-old PE teacher from Meridian, Mississippi, emerged as the winning singer on Sunday.

Roberts said he was still processing his big win in an Instagram post following the finale.

"From my first step on that stage to this unbelievable moment, I never dreamed a kid from my hometown would one day be called American Idol," Roberts wrote in a caption. "This journey has been bigger than me, and I'm so grateful for every person who believed in me when I was just chasing a dream."

The father of three also said he hopes his victory on American Idol can serve as an inspiration for his kids.

"Most of all, I hope my girls see this and know that with faith, hard work, and heart, anything is possible," Roberts continued. "To my city, my family, and everyone out there grinding for something greater, this is our victory."

"Now, I get to make music with the best in the world and share my story," he added. "But this isn't the end… it's just the beginning. From the bottom of my heart…. THANK YOU! None of this happens without y'all."

Roberts sang a rendition of Tom Odell's "Heal" in the reality show's grand finale and came out on top from a pool of 24 contestants.

Fellow contestant John Foster, an 18-year-old college student from Addis, Louisiana, was the runner-up, while Denton, Texas, native Breanna Nix came in third.

