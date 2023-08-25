ALS Association says it got a donation boost following Sandra Bullock's loss of partner Bryan Randall

Sandra Bullock's recent loss of her longtime romantic partner, Bryan Randall, to ALS has led to a boost in donations to the ALS Association, the organization tells ABC Audio.

After Randall's death at 57 on August 5, his family released a statement that said in part, "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private, and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request."

The statement also encouraged people to donate to the organization dedicated to fighting the degenerative disease, for which there's no cure.

They did, ALS Association spokesman Bryan Frederick tells ABC Audio.

"In the last couple weeks we have seen a significant uptick in interest and donations in honor of Bryan and Sandra," he says. He notes its website has had more than 100,000 new followers and the nonprofit has "raised an additional $50,000, most from first-time donors."

Frederick added, "We are grateful for the outpouring of support in honor of Bryan and Sandra. The donations and increased awareness will help our work to turn ALS from a fatal disease into a livable one until we can cure it. People living with ALS and their families urgently need new treatments and cures."

As reported, in an installment of Red Table Talk last year Bullock called Randall "the love of my life." She told co-hosts Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield-Norris that the blending of her two children with his daughter into a family was "the best thing ever."

Gesine Bullock-Prado, Bullock's sister, revealed Randall was being cared for by Bullock in their home before his death.

