Alec Baldwin, wife Hilaria announce family reality series 'The Baldwins'

TLC, the network that once brought you Jon & Kate Plus 8, will soon bring you Alec and Hilaria plus seven.

Alec Baldwin and his wife, Hilaria, just announced on social media that they're launching a family reality series following them and their brood of seven "Baldwinitos," as Boston-born Hilaria has refers to them.

After a few flubs, Hilaria says, "We have an announcement to make," prompting Alec to say, "Good God, no."



"No, definitely not! We're done having kids," she replies.

"We're inviting you into our home to experience the ups and downs, the good, the bad, the wild and the crazy," Alec says amid clips of their romping children — Carmen Gabriela, 10; Rafael Thomas, 8; Leonardo Ángel Charles, 7; Romeo Alejandro David, 5; Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas and María Lucía Victoria, both 3; and Ilaria Catalina Irena, 19 months.

"Home is the place we love to be most," he continues, explaining the show will air in 2025.

The Baldwin brood then gathers together in an attempt to say in unison, "We are the Baldwins!"

Alec continues, "And we're coming to TLC! God help you all!"

The 30 Rock alum also has a 28-year-old daughter, Ireland, with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.