Airbnb opens the haunted 'Beetlejuice' house for guests ... if you dare

Just in time for Halloween, Airbnb has announced it is opening the doors to the Deetz residence, the home made famous in Tim Burton's hit Beetlejuice movies.

"Take in Delia's extraordinary home during this otherworldly experience at the famed Deetz residence just as she left it — shrouded in a black mourning veil for her beloved husband and full of memories, her esteemed artwork, ghosts and a portal to The Afterlife," the home sharing company teases.

The home is located in Hillsborough Township, New Jersey, subbing for the fictitious Winter River, Connecticut, of the films.

The listing bears a personal invitation from Delia Deetz, the quirky avant-garde artist played by Catherine O'Hara in the franchise.

“Now that my work is posthumously appreciating in value and recognition, it's only fair that artistic souls be invited to my magnificent home. So, come admire my life's work and Create with a capital C in the first-ever art class from beyond the grave."

"Just watch out for that pesky trickster in the attic!" she warns of Michael Keaton's "ghost with the most."

Oh, and if you do happen to say the B-word three times, "don’t be surprised if some really strange things happen," the company warns. "You may even find yourself in The Afterlife. Follow the glowing green light into the Waiting Room with the rest of the recently deceased."

You won't be able to stay in the home overnight, "due to some recent 'spiritual difficulties,'" but the doors are open for 10 three-hour bookings, taking place Nov. 16 to Nov. 27 for up to six guests each. Find out all the details here.

