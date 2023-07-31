After sex assault case acquittal, Kevin Spacey film 'Control' could come to theaters

Control, a live-action thriller in which Kevin Spacey voiced a character while his career was stalled in Hollywood, could see the light of day in theaters after the Oscar winner's acquittal on sex assault charges.

The Hollywood Reporter notes exclusively that a distributor for the film, TriCoast Worldwide, is now looking at getting the movie into theaters in the U.S. and U.K., as opposed to just streaming platforms.

Shot in London in 2022, the movie has Spacey voicing an off-camera hostage taker: Using a hacked vehicle, he kidnaps an English politician and goes on a "rampage" throughout the city, while terrorizing her through the car's speakers.

In a lengthy interview in the German publication ZEITmagazin in June, Spacey insisted he was "ready" for a career comeback when and if he was cleared in the U.K. case, and working on Control was a way to stay sharp. "Just because I was being benched for a while, I'm not going to stop working," he explained. "I don't want to get rusty. I'm ready."

He also reportedly worked on smaller movies bound for Italian and Russian theaters, according to the article.

The former House of Cards star maintained, "I know that there are people right now who are ready to hire me the moment I am cleared of these charges in London. The second that happens, they're ready to move forward."

