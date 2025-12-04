Additional cast members announced for Sam Mendes’ Beatles films

A new round of cast members have been announced for Sam Mendes' upcoming films about The Beatles, The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event.

The latest additions round out the members of The Beatles' entourage and include Paul McCartney's father, Jim McCartney, who'll be played by The Walking Dead's David Morrissey.

Other cast members include British actress Leanne Best, who played Jamie Tart's mom on Ted Lasso, as John Lennon's Aunt Mimi; The Covenant's Bobby Schofield as road manager Neil Aspinall; Sherwood's Daniel Hoffmann-Gill as roadie Mal Evans; Broadchurch's Arthur Darvill as publicist and friend Derek Taylor; and Happy Endings' Adam Pally as music manager Allen Klein.

The studio also confirmed previous reports that House of Guinness' James Norton would be playing Beatles manager Brian Epstein, and Game of Thrones' Harry Lloyd has been cast as their longtime music producer George Martin. It also announced that casting for John Lennon's first wife, Cynthia Lennon, and musician Ravi Shankar will be revealed "in due course."

The Beatles — A Four-Film Cinematic Event, which is scheduled to hit theaters in April 2028, stars Paul Mescal as McCartney, Harris Dickinson as Lennon, Joseph Quinn as George Harrison and Barry Keoghan as Ringo Starr. Each film will be told from the point of view of one of the band members.

