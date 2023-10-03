Adam Devine and wife Chloe Bridges expecting their first child

Adam Devine and his wife, Chloe Bridges, are gearing up to embrace parenthood!

The Pitch Perfect star, 39, and Pretty Little Liars alum, 31, announced they are expecting their first child together. Taking to Instagram with a playful post of the couple each holding their bellies, Devine quipped, "Look, we're pregnant! Well, I'm just fat now, but Chloe is all preggo with a human baby!"

"Obviously, very exciting stuff! This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me," he added.

Meanwhile, Bridges posted two charming photos from a Newport Beach dock. She captioned it with, "We have news!! can't wait to get this lil family started."

The couple, who began dating in 2015, tied the knot in October 2021 after several setbacks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.