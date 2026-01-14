Actor Timothy Busfield faces new assault claim from 16-year-old victim: Court documents

(New Mexico) -- Actor Timothy Busfield, who was arrested on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, is facing a new assault claim from another alleged victim, according to a motion for pretrial detention.

In a document filed on Wednesday, prosecutors said the father of a 16-year-old went to law enforcement on Tuesday to report alleged abuse from "several years ago."

The teenage girl said that during an audition, Busfield "kissed her and put his hands down her pants and touched her privates," the document said.

Busfield "begged the family to not report to law enforcement if he received therapy," the document said, adding that the teenager's father was a therapist and agreed at the time.

Busfield's attorney said in a statement on Wednesday, "Tim Busfield denies the allegations in the criminal complaint and maintains they are completely false. As a voluntary step, he submitted to an independent polygraph examination regarding those allegations and passed."

Busfield, best known for his role as Danny Concannon on "The West Wing," turned himself in to authorities in New Mexico on Tuesday on charges of alleged criminal sexual contact of a minor and child abuse, according to police and U.S. Marshals sources.

The charges stem from accusations that Busfield inappropriately touched a child actor on the set of his show "The Cleaning Lady," according to a criminal complaint obtained by ABC News. According to court documents, the child's parents reported that the alleged abuse began in 2022, when the child was 7 years old, and lasted until 2024.

Busfield denied the allegations when interviewed by investigators, according to the criminal complaint.

A publicist for Busfield's wife, actress Melissa Gilbert, said in a statement on Tuesday that Gilbert "is honoring the request of Tim's lawyers not to speak publicly while the legal process unfolds. ... Melissa stands with and supports her husband and will address the public at an appropriate time."

The new court document argues Busfield should remain detained. The prosecutors also accuse Busfield of speaking to the media before turning himself in to allegedly "prioritize personal narrative control."

At a brief court appearance on Wednesday, a judge said Busfield will remain in custody in New Mexico with no bond.

