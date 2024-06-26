Actor Bill Cobbs of 'The Bodyguard' and 'Night at the Museum' dies at 90

Actor Bill Cobbs, known for his roles in Night at the Museum, The Bodyguard, Air Bud and more, has died, a rep for Cobbs confirmed to Good Morning America. He was 90.

"We are saddened to share the passing of Bill Cobbs," his family said in a statement shared by his rep. "On Tuesday, June 25, Bill passed away peacefully at his home in California. A beloved partner, big brother, uncle, surrogate parent, godfather and friend, Bill recently and happily celebrated his 90th birthday surrounded by cherished loved ones."

"As a family, we are comforted knowing Bill has found peace and eternal rest with his Heavenly Father," the statement from his family continued. "We ask for your prayers and encouragement during this time."

Of his many roles, perhaps some of his most notable films were The Bodyguard in 1992, in which he portrayed Devaney and acted alongside Kevin Costner and Whitney Houston, the 1997 Disney film Air Bud, Night at the Museum in 2006 and Oz the Great and Powerful in 2013.

He also has several series credits across television, including The Michael Richards Show, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., The Carmichael Show and The Sopranos. His guest starring role as Mr. Hendrickson in Dino Dana: The Movie earned Cobbs a Daytime Emmy Award for outstanding limited performance in a daytime program.

As a director, Cobbs directed The Meeting, a story about Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X.

Some of Cobbs' last acting roles were the 2024 television shows Diarra from Detroit and BMF.

