AC/DC 'Rock Or Bust' World Tour Media Call SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 03: AC/DC perform on stage during a media call ahead of their 'Rock or Bust' world tour at ANZ Stadium on November 3, 2015 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Brendon Thorne/Getty Images) (Brendon Thorne/Getty Images)

Congratulations to the Scottish-Australian rockers for getting their first Diamond status song with Thunderstruck. That means the song itself has sold over 10 melon copies. Most fans think 70s core or 80s chart topper when they think of AC/DC but some of their biggest songs came about during the grunge era of the 90s.

Did you know less than 200 hundred songs have reached Diamond status?