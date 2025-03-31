AC/DC dive bar!

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Power Trip
By Debra Green

They did it out west and they’re doing it again. AC/DC is opening a special Dive Bar on their Power Up Tour. I’m still bitter that Atlanta isnt getting a stop - at least not yet. If you’re thinking about traveling to any of the shows. You might to take a closer look at Minneapolis. The band will open up the AC/DC High Voltage Dive Bar. It will feature props from their performances and give fans a chance at rare merch and exclusive vinyl. Hm, i wonder what the Angus Young shot tastes like?

