ABC says 'The Golden Bachelor' premiere scored a three-year franchise high

ABC/Brian Bowen Smith

By George Costantino

The premiere episode of ABC's The Golden Bachelor marked a three-year high for the franchise, drawing 7.7 million viewers after three days of streaming on Hulu -- a gain of 3.34 million viewers, or almost 77% over its 4.36 million viewers for the show's initial airing on September 28.

The episode also more than tripled its adults 18-49 rating, rising from 0.62 for the initial broadcast to 1.9 after three days. Additionally, ABC says the premiere recorded the equivalent of 1.76 million complete showings on Hulu -- the highest three-day total ever for a series premiere of an ABC show on the streamer.

Hulu, like Netflix and Disney+, calculates "views" as total viewing time divided by running time, per the Writers Guild of America's new contract to help determine a success-based residual for original streaming series, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

