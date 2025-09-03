'A House of Dynamite': Rebecca Ferguson stars in teaser trailer for Kathryn Bigelow film

The official teaser trailer for A House of Dynamite has arrived.

Netflix released the trailer for Kathryn Bigelow's latest film on Wednesday, just after it made its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival.

The film follows what happens when a single, unattributed missile is launched at the United States. The incident starts a race to figure out who or what is responsible for it and how to respond.

A star-studded ensemble cast led by Idris Elba and Rebecca Ferguson tells the story of "a minute-by-minute account of what the highest levels of government would do in the face of a nuclear attack on America," according to a description from Netflix.

Gabriel Basso, Jared Harris, Tracy Letts, Anthony Ramos, Moses Ingram, Jonah Hauer-King, Greta Lee and Jason Clarke also star in the film.

The teaser trailer show tense scenes of the film's characters coming to terms with the fact that the country is in grave danger, all set to a voice-over from the late astronomer Carl Sagan.

"In our obscurity there is no hint that help will come from elsewhere to save us from ourselves," Sagan says. "The Earth is where we make our stand. It underscores our responsibility to preserve and cherish the only home we've ever known."

Bigelow became the first woman to win the Oscar for best director for her 2010 film The Hurt Locker. She is also known for directing Point Break and Zero Dark Thirty.

A House of Dynamite debuts in select theaters in the U.K. on Oct. 3. It arrives in select theaters globally on Oct. 10 before making its streaming debut on Oct. 24.

