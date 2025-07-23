97.1 The River listeners pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne

97.1 The River listeners share their stories, photos, and videos paying tribute to Ozzy Osbourne as we remember the legend. Want to share yours? Send it to us in the 97.1 The River app.
By Kaedy Kiely, English Nick, Axel Lowe, and Debra Green

Ozzy Osbourne passed away earlier this week at the age of 76. His family released a statement which read, “It is with more sadness than mere words can convey that we have to report that our beloved Ozzy Osbourne has passed away this morning. He was with his family and surrounded by love.”

