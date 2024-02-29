96th annual Academy Awards, by the numbers

The 96th annual Academy Awards are on Sunday, March 10, and with that in mind, the financial wonks at WalletHub took a dive into the numbers behind Hollywood's biggest night.

For example, according to the site, the ceremony will reportedly cost $56.9 million.

Thirty-three percent of this year's nominees are women, the site's analysts say, noting that's the highest percentage in three years. And speaking of the fairer sex, considering the outfit and jewelry, your average A-list actress's getup is worth $10 million.

At $18.1 million, Oscar winner Cate Blanchett's 2014 gown was the most expensive in history, though Lady Gaga's Tiffany diamond necklace from the 2019 ceremony was the most expensive piece of bling, at $30 million.

The average female nominee's outfit costs $1.5 million, but for a first-timer, the average is $266,000, WalletHub says.

The 50,000-square-foot red carpet on which the celebs will stride apparently takes 18 rolls to complete and costs $24,700. It takes 18 workers 600 hours to roll out.

A Best Actress or Actor winner can see a 20% boost in pay for their next job, which is handy, because a pair of tickets to the Vanity Fair Oscar party reportedly costs $100,000.

Considering all the green that goes into the big show, it might not come as a surprise that the City of Los Angeles sees a $170 million economic boost from the Oscars, according to WalletHub.

