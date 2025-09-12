77th Emmys: What to know ahead of television's biggest night

The 77th Primetime Emmy Awards are just days away.

The annual awards show — celebrating the best in television that aired between June 2024 and May 2025 — will take place on Sunday. Ahead of television's biggest night, we're sharing everything you need to know about who is hosting, who is nominated and more.

Nate Bargatze is hosting this year's show. When the news was announced, the actor and comedian called it a "huge honor" and said he's "beyond excited" in a press release.

Leading up to the Emmys, he told Stephen Colbert in June that he "wants everyone to have a good time" and will try to make the show "lively and fun in the moment."

Severance leads the pack with 27 nominations, the most of any show nominated this year.

In the comedy category, The Studio came out on top with 23 nominations. The series, which stars and was created by Seth Rogen, tied the record for the most nominations for a comedy in a single year, according to a press release. The record was originally set by The Bear in 2024.

The Television Academy announced the list of Emmys presenters on Tuesday. Presenters include Sydney Sweeney, Angela Bassett, Jason Bateman, Kathy Bates, Kristen Bell, Sterling K. Brown, Stephen Colbert, Jennifer Coolidge and Alan Cumming.

Also listed as presenters are Eric Dane, Colman Domingo, Tina Fey, Walton Goggins, Kathryn Hahn, Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni, Jude Law, James Marsden and Jenna Ortega.

The Emmys may also see a Gilmore Girls reunion with Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham, who are slated to present.

The 77th Emmy Awards will broadcast live Sunday on CBS. It will also be available to stream live and on demand on Paramount+.

